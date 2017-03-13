HP Track Teams Bring Home Medals

Five individual gold-medal performances led the Highland Park girls to the team title at the Richardson Invitational track and field meet on March 9.

Event winners for the Lady Scots included Ellie Henry (high jump), Grace O’Keefe (3,200), Maddy Stephens (800), Olivia Scott (1,600), and Edie Terrell (pole vault).

On the boys side, HP claimed the team title at the Lake Texoma Relays in Sherman on March 9. The Scots will next travel to Wylie for a meet on March 24.

Meanwhile, the Lady Scots will host the annual Tracy Wills Invitational meet on March 25 at Germany Park.