HP Trio Earns All-American Honors

After another collective trip to the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament this spring, Highland Park received plenty of individual accolades, as well.

Owen Seebold, a senior attack who has signed with Syracuse, will play in the Under Armour High School Senior All-American game on July 1 in Baltimore. He is just the third player in HP program history to earn that honor, and will be one of only two players from Texas (along with ESD standout Nakeie Montgomery) in this year’s game.

Chris Walker and Cade Saustad were each named as U.S. Lacrosse All-Americans. Walker, a senior long stick, has signed with Georgetown. Saustad, a junior defenseman, has verbally committed to Virginia. Walker and Saustad also were named to the THSLL All-State team, along with senior face-off Kyle Massilmilian.

HP players named North Texas All-District included seniors John House and Parker Alexander, as well as junior Elliot Nelson. Honorable mention recognition went to Max Holsomback, Cooper Kneese, and Doak Walker.

At the Division II level, Blake Wills earned all-state recognition, while all-district honors were given to Andrew Bonnet, Harris Hubbard, and Drew Scott.