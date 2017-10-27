HPHS Cheerleaders Selected to NCA All-American Team

Nine select HPHS cheerleaders were awarded a spot on the National Cheer Association (NCA) All-American team at their annual training camp.



HPHS All-American cheerleaders:

Lindsey Bailey

Lauren Bailey

Aerin Roberts

Ella Brown

Lily Overton

Caroline Massey

Catherine Zogg

Annalea Pedigo

Meghan Rose Iadevaia

Throughout camp, the NCA staff nominated campers for NCA All-American in categories for leadership, dance, motions, jumps, stunts, and tumbling. If an athlete exemplifies superior skills in one of the categories, they had the opportunity to tryout for the team.