Highland Park High School coach Chad Coffey has been honored as the 2016-17 Texas Girls Coaches Association Sub-Varsity Cross Country Coach of the Year.

Coffey, who also is an assistant coach in the girls track and field program, was presented with the award at the annual TGCA banquet earlier this month in Austin.

He teaches government classes at HPHS, and was recognized as the Highland Park ISD secondary teacher of the year in 2014-15.