HPHS Girls Track Camp Set for June

The Highland Park girls track and field program will be on the run on June 12-14 with a youth camp for girls entering grades 3-8.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. each day at the indoor practice facility across from Highlander Stadium. It will include instruction in track and field fundamentals, as well as team and individual competitions with awards.

Cost is $110, which includes a participation certificate and T-shirt. A signed registration form is required prior to camp enrollment. For more information, email Highland Park head coach Susan Bailey at [email protected].

HPISD also will host youth sports camps this summer in baseball, basketball (boys and girls), football, golf, gymnastics, soccer, softball, volleyball, and wrestling. Click here for links to dates and other information.