HPHS Names Gymnastics Team Captains

Highland Park High School announced its gymnastics team captains for the 2017-18 school year. Katherine Downing (front left) and Lexi Epstein will lead the girls. The boys captains will be (from back left) Ryan Perry, Aidan Hall, and Stefan Bardwell.
