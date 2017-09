Caroline Fromm, a sophomore at Highland Park High School, won a world championship in the aged geldings division at the recent American Quarter Horse Youth Association show in Oklahoma City.

Fromm showed PF Chrome Rimz, a 4-year-old sorrel gelding owned by her parents, Landon and Suzannah Fuhrman of Highland Park.

Fromm, 15, moved to the Park Cities this summer from Preston Hollow. She competes on the field hockey and swimming teams at HPHS.