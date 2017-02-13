HPSA Squad Records Best-Ever Finish

Congratulations to the Highland Park Soccer Academy 04 Boys team for taking second place in the U90C Kick Off tournament in The Colony, which represents the best finish in program history. The team won all three of its pool-play games and advanced to the final in the bronze division of the boys under-13 division.

The squad, coached by Howard Grosser, consists of several players who attend Highland Park Middle School or McCulloch Intermediate School. They include: Kyle Barron, Jack Burns, Edgar Guerrero, Adam Harper, William Hobbs, Jackson Holmes, Foster Hudson, Wesley Kane, Lucas Koellner, Noah Lilly, Colin Peck, Rhett Rapuzzi, Jack Rea, Giovanni Rodriguez, Taylor Six, Parker Stephens, Yair Vilchis, and Jerry Wang.