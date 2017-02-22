James Leads HP in Rout of North Forney

The Highland Park boys equaled their highest goal output of the season in a 6-1 thrashing of North Forney on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium.

Duncan James scored four of those goals for the Scots (10-4-1, 6-3), and has tallied seven in his past three games. Bosco Maldonado and Houston Hyde also found the net for HP.

On Feb. 16, the Scots defeated Lovejoy 2-1 behind goals from James and Nick Roostai. The win allowed HP to avenge a loss to the Leopards in the district opener.

The Scots are in position to end a three-year postseason drought as the regular season approaches the home stretch. They will host West Mesquite on Friday.

In girls action, HP remained undefeated with a 5-0 road win at North Forney on Tuesday. Riley Malone scored twice for the Lady Scots (15-0, 9-0), with other goals coming from Rachel Wasserman, Frances Ann Matise, and Presley Echols.

In their previous game, the Lady Scots surrendered their first goal in District 15-5A play but still held off Lovejoy 2-1. Sierra Jones and Sarah O’Neal provided the offensive firepower.

Next up, HP will travel to face West Mesquite on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.