Jones, HP Finish Perfect Run in 15-5A

Last season, Highland Park entered the playoffs after an upset loss to Wylie East in its final regular-season game, and wound up winning a Class 5A Division I state title.

This year, the Scots will start postseason play with a nine-game winning streak after gaining revenge in a big way with a 42-7 victory over the Raiders on Friday at Highlander Stadium.

HP will open postseason play against Texarkana (Texas) in the Region II bi-district round next weekend at a time and site to be determined.

It was another productive night for the high-powered Highland Park offense, and the latest chapter in the remarkable season of John Stephen Jones, who threw five more touchdown passes on Friday to finish the regular season with 38.

All of those scores came in the first half — and four in the second quarter — as the Scots (9-1, 7-0) built a 35-0 halftime advantage. Jones connected twice each with Scully Jenevein and Cade Saustad, including a 34-yarder to Jenevein with four seconds left in the second quarter.

The biggest play came on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Paxton Alexander as HP reached the end zone on five consecutive drives prior to halftime.

Jones completed 16 of 24 passes for 298 yards. Alexander caught three passes for a game-high 109 yards out of the backfield. Conner Allen added a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The offensive fireworks were complemented by another impressive performance by the HP defense, which posted another first-half shutout that included an early interception by Zak Folts.

Corbin Johnson was the bright spot for the Raiders. He tallied 173 all-purpose yards and caught a 51-yard scoring pass from Zack Haaland in the third quarter.