Lady Scots Aim for Perfect Regular Season
With postseason play on the horizon, undefeated Highland Park is showing no signs of slowing down.
The Lady Scots continued their dominance of District 15-5A with a 2-0 win over Royse City on Tuesday in their home finale at Highlander Stadium. Rachel Wasserman scored both goals, giving her a team-high 22 for the season.
In its previous game, HP allowed two goals for just the second time all season—and the first in district play—but still cruised to a 5-2 victory over Forney. Sarah O’Neal and Riley Malone each scored twice in that game.
The Lady Scots (19-0, 13-0) will travel to Wylie East for their final regular-season game on March 13 before the bi-district round of the playoffs on March 24.