The Highland Park girls soccer program has announced a new quartet of captains for next season.

Presley Echols, Kathryn Franks, Megan O’Neal, and Halley Ray will lead the Lady Scots during the 2019 campaign, which gets underway next January.

Each of the incoming captains were key contributors on a team that advanced to the Class 5A Region II final in April before falling to eventual state champion Frisco Wakeland.