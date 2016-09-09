Lady Scots Carry Momentum Into 15-5A

With District 15-5A play set to begin, Highland Park appears to be rounding into midseason form heading into Friday’s home contest with Royse City.

The Lady Scots (23-7) wrapped up nondistrict play with a sweep of Mansfield on Tuesday. That comes on the heels of three-set wins over Midlothian and Rockwall-Heath last week.

HP hasn’t lost any non-tournament matches yet this season. The Lady Scots will host West Mesquite on Sept. 13 before a critical match against Lovejoy next Friday.