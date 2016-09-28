Lady Scots Carry Momentum on the Road

As the District 15-5A schedule reaches the halfway point, Highland Park has put itself on a level above the competition.

The Lady Scots (29-7, 6-0) haven’t dropped a set, much less a match, as it opens a stretch of four consecutive road matches on Friday at Wylie East. On Tuesday, they dismantled Forney, a playoff contender that had won three in a row before meeting HP.

The six straight sweeps include one against Lovejoy, which is the defending Class 5A state champion. The rematch in that budding rivalry is Oct. 11 at Lovejoy.

HP won’t return home until an Oct. 14 match against Mesquite Poteet, but the Lady Scots — with nine consecutive victories overall — have established themselves as the clear favorite to win another district title.