Lady Scots Drop Opener to Heath

Second-half struggles doomed Highland Park during a 51-36 home loss to Rockwall-Heath in its season opener on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (0-1) managed just 10 points after halftime, and only three in the fourth quarter, allowing the Lady Hawks (1-1) to pull away following a closely contested first half.

Mary Kemp was the only player to score in double figures for HP with 10 points, while Adelle Crofford added eight points and Caroline Keogh had seven. Morgan Talley tallied a game-high 23 points for Heath.

The Lady Scots will return to action on Nov. 14 when they host Bishop Lynch, followed two days later by the opening game of the HP Scot Classic tournament.