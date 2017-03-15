Lady Scots End Skid, Crush West Mesquite

After starting District 15-5A play with three lopsided losses, Highland Park bounced back with a 16-0 thrashing of West Mesquite on Tuesday.

Amanda Reenan pitched an abbreviated shutout and the Lady Scots (6-12, 1-3) pounded out 14 hits while taking advantage of 11 errors by the Lady Wranglers.

HP had a rough start to league play against a schedule that included games against playoff contenders Lovejoy, North Forney, and Mesquite Poteet in a five-day span. The Lady Scots dropped those contests by a combined margin of 38-1. They will next travel to face Forney on March 21.