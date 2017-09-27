Lady Scots Fall to Lovejoy, Sweep Poteet

After playing four of their first five District 15-5A matches on the road, Highland Park showed that it was happy to be back home on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (19-17, 5-1) swept Mesquite Poteet to bounce back after dropping a five-set thriller on Sept. 22 at Lovejoy, which reached the Class 5A state tournament a year ago.

In that match, HP led after winning a seesaw 29-27 third set before the Lady Leopards rallied to claim the fourth set 25-19, and the fifth set 15-13.

HP is in second place in the district standings as the district schedule approaches the halfway point. The Lady Scots will continue their four-match homestand on Friday against North Forney before facing Royse City on Oct. 3.