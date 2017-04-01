Lady Scots Hold off Creekview

If they didn’t realize it already, the Highland Park girls found out on Friday night that keeping its undefeated season alive during the playoffs won’t be easy.

The Lady Scots rallied from an early deficit for a 2-1 win over Carrollton Creekview in a Class 5A Region II area round game at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

After a Creekview goal in the opening minutes put HP in a rare hole, the Lady Scots (22-0) bounced back with two goals — by Rachel Wasserman and Sarah O’Neal — to claim the lead by the midway point of the first half. Then they held on to the narrow lead to advance.

HP, which was the state runner-up in Class 6A last season, will next face Frisco Wakeland in the regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lewisville. The Wolverines topped Forney 3-1 in the area round.