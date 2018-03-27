Lady Scots Honored at Team Banquet

Mary Warriner Kemp earned team MVP honors at the recent Highland Park girls basketball banquet after leading the Lady Scots in scoring this season.

Kemp, a junior guard, and freshman Ella Patterson were chosen as first-team all-district selections by 15-5A coaches. Cassidy Yancey and Ashley Turner were recognized on the second team, while Abby Snelling was honorable mention.

Snelling and Adelle Crofford were honored on the Texas Girls Coaches Association academic all-state team.

Other team awards at the banquet included Snelling (top defensive player), Patterson (top offensive player), Yancey (Fighting Lady Scot Award), and Turner (Heart of a Lady Scot).