Lady Scots Keep Rolling Through 15-5A

Highland Park has now shut out every one of its opponents in District 15-5A schedule after concluding the first half of the league schedule with a 3-0 win over Wylie East on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium.

Rachel Wasserman scored for the Lady Scots (13-0, 7-0) along with freshmen Presley Echols and Megan O’Neal.

In boys action, the Scots suffered a 3-2 road loss to Wylie East despite a pair of goals from Duncan James and two assists from Wesley Winters.

Both HP squads will face Lovejoy on Friday to begin the second half of the district slate. The Scots (8-4-1, 4-3) will again play on the road, while the Lady Scots are at home.