Lady Scots Look for Positive Finish

Highland Park has been eliminated from playoff contention, but will try to finish the season on a positive note tonight when the Lady Scots host Wylie East.

The season finale will cap a rebuilding season that has seen HP struggle with a young roster against the top teams in a very competitive District 15-5A. Thus far, the only two district wins for the Lady Scots have come against last-place West Mesquite.

HP qualified for postseason play in each of the past two years at the Class 6A level, but lost most of its roster to graduation following last season.