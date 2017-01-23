Lady Scots Meet Friendly Foe in 15-5A Opener

When the Highland Park girls soccer team starts District 15-5A play on Tuesday, there will be a familiar face on the opposite sideline.

Courtney Todd, a midfielder for the Lady Scots on their Class 4A state runner-up teams in 2005 and 2006, is now an assistant coach at Lovejoy, which HP will face in the league opener.

Todd is familiar with the tradition of success for the Lady Scots (6-0), who will be favored to claim another district title this season. HP has looked dominant during nondistrict play, outscoring opponents by a combined 35-3.

On Friday, the Lady Scots earned their fourth shutout with a 2-0 victory at Rowlett. Rachel Wasserman and Presley Echols scored the HP goals.

Although Lovejoy has struggled so far this season, the Lady Scots could face challenges from a few teams along the way, most notably Mesquite Poteet and North Forney, who carry solid records into the league schedule. HP will host the Lady Falcons on Jan. 27.

In boys action, the Scots (4-1-1) will carry momentum into their home game against Lovejoy in Tuesday’s district opener.

HP had its best offensive output in the past few years on Wednesday during a 6-1 win over Lancaster in its final nondistrict tuneup. Duncan James had three goals for the Scots, with additional goals from Jordan Pierce, Bosco Maldonado, and William Peacock (on a penalty kick).

As the Scots look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, they must navigate a league that includes solid foes such as Mesquite Poteet and Royse City, among others.