Lady Scots on Track for Tracy Wills Invite

Highland Park will host the annual Tracy Wills Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, which will include some top Dallas-area girls teams coming to Germany Park.

The action gets underway at 8 a.m. with the 3,200, followed by field events at 8:30 a.m. Running events in both JV and varsity divisions will start around 1 p.m.

The festivities include a “fun run” for younger girls at 9 a.m., with kids in kindergarten through third grade running 800 meters (or two laps of the track), and those in grades 4-6 doubling that distance at 1,600 meters.

As always, the 22nd annual meet is named in honor of Wills, a former HPHS runner who died during her sophomore year. The Highland Park Education Foundation gives a scholarship annually in Wills’ name.