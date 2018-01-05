Lady Scots Recognized at Banquet

After another successful season, the Highland Park volleyball program had plenty of individual and collective achievements to recognize at its recent team banquet.

Kendyl Reaugh was named the District 15-5A defensive player of the year, and also was recognized on the all-state team by both the Texas Girls Coaches Association and the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches.

Anna Holder was voted as the district’s libero of the year, while Kate Nugent was the 15-5A newcomer of the year. E.C. Stanzel was named to the all-district first team along with Scottie Wells. Second-team selections for HP included Sarah Reedy and A.C. Nichol.

Among team honors, Stanzel was given the Scot Pride Award for team MVP, and she also made this cool team video. Reedy earned the Lady Scot Award for Heart & Soul, and Chandler Stark took the Scot Hustle Award.

All 13 varsity players received academic all-district honors, and all five seniors earned academic all-state honors from both the TGCA and the TAVC.

On the court, the Lady Scots finished second in 15-5A during the regular season and lost an area-round playoff match against eventual 5A state champion Prosper.