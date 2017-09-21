Lady Scots Roll Into Lovejoy Showdown

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. When Highland Park travels to Lovejoy on Friday, the match likely will carry district title implications.

The Lady Scots and Lady Leopards have again emerged as the teams to beat in District 15-5A, and Friday will be the first of two regular-season meetings. The two squads split their matches a year ago, when Lovejoy edged HP for the league crown before reaching the Class 5A state tournament.

After some inconsistency during nondistrict play, the Lady Scots (18-16, 4-0) have posted four straight wins to start the 15-5A schedule, including a sweep of Wylie East on Sept. 15 and another against West Mesquite on Tuesday.

Following the Lovejoy match, HP will play six of its next seven matches at home, including four in a row, beginning with Mesquite Poteet on Sept. 26.