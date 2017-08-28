Lady Scots Run Third in Season Opener

The Highland Park girls had two teams finish among the top eight in the Class 5A-6A division at the season-opening Greenhill Six-Mile Relay on Saturday at Norbuck Park.

The top quartet for the Lady Scots placed third, with runners including Maddy Stephens, Sophia Oliai, Cameron Fawcett, and Grace O’Keefe. Their combined time was 36 minutes, 14 seconds, with each athlete traversing 1.5 miles of the six-mile total.

A second HP quartet — consisting of Annemarie Whalen, Alex Davey, Emily Nelson, and Gracyn Applegate — came in eighth place with a time of 37:53. That was more than four minutes behind the first of two teams from meet champion Keller.

The Lady Scots will compete in their first traditional race of the season on Sept. 2 at North Lakes Park in Denton.