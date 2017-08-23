Lady Scots Seeing Mixed Results

Highland Park suffered its third consecutive loss in non-tournament matches on Tuesday, when the Lady Scots were swept at home by Keller, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.

HP (9-11) has faced plenty of solid competition in nondistrict play, also falling at home to Red Oak in five sets and on the road against Byron Nelson in three.

One highlight thus far was a 10th-place showing against an elite field at the Adidas John Turner Classic on Aug. 10-12 in Pearland. In that event, HP defeated state-ranked Schertz Clemens, League City Clear Creek, and Richmond George Ranch. The Lady Scots also topped Lake Highlands and Flower Mound Marcus, and lost to Lake Travis, Allen, and defending Class 6A state champion Hebron.

The following weekend, the Lady Scots won four of nine matches at the Byron Nelson tournament. They defeated Mesquite Horn, Bryan, Frisco, and Arlington Lamar. The setbacks came to Bishop Lynch, Southlake Carroll, Frisco Wakeland, Justin Northwest, and Flower Mound.

HP will travel to the Lone Star Circle of Champions tournament beginning Friday in Plano. The Lady Scots will face Amarillo Tascosa, Willis, and Plano West in pool play. Next week, the team will continue nondistrict play with road matches against Midlothian on Aug. 29 and Rockwall-Heath on Sept. 1, before returning home against Plano on Sept. 5.