Lady Scots Set to Begin Playoffs

Highland Park has been in postseason form for quite some time now. On Thursday, the Lady Scots will officially launch their playoff run.

HP will start its quest to defend the Class 5A state title with a Region II bi-district game against Longview Pine Tree at 6 p.m. at Tyler Junior College.

The Lady Scots (21-0-1, 14-0) wrapped up a perfect run through District 15-5A with a 2-0 win over Wylie East on Friday at Highlander Stadium. Rachel Wasserman and Sarah O’Neal, each playing in their final home game, scored the HP goals. The Lady Scots have posted five consecutive shutouts.