Lady Scots Set to Challenge The Colony

After rolling through the first round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs, the challenge becomes considerably tougher for Highland Park in the second.

The Lady Scots (23-8) overcame a slow start to power past Longview Pine Tree 59-34 on Monday. Now they’ll face The Colony in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday in Coppell.

The Lady Cougars (34-1) have been prominent in the Class 5A state rankings all season. They are led by Jade Williams, a McDonald’s All-American who has signed with Duke.

As a freshman in 2014, Williams was a force as The Colony eliminated HP in the bi-district round. She played the last two seasons at Plano Prestonwood before transferring back to public school.

The Lady Cougars have won 12 straight games since their only loss against Prosper in a holiday tournament in late December. They surged past Frisco Reedy 48-37 in their playoff opener on Monday.

HP enters the matchup having won 12 of its past 13 games, with a stout defense that has allowed just 34.5 points per game during that span. The Scots are led by SMU signee Morgan Smith on the perimeter, along with post players Eve Loewe and Mary Margaret Roberts.

The winner of Friday’s game will face either Frisco Lone Star or Lovejoy next week in the regional quarterfinals. Incidentally, all four 15-5A playoff representatives won their respective bi-district games this week.