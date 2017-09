Highland Park started the District 15-5A schedule with two road victories, including a five-set thriller on Tuesday at Forney.

The Lady Scots (16-16, 2-0) outlasted the Jackrabbits in a seesaw match, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 16-14. Four days earlier, HP easily swept Royse City in the district opener.

After winning three consecutive matches for the first time this season, the Lady Scots will return home on Friday to face Wylie East.