Lady Scots Start Fast in Tournament

If the early evidence is any indication, Highland Park might be making another trip to Georgetown for the Class 5A girls soccer tournament in April.

That’s a long way off, of course, but the Lady Scots (2-0) crushed Lake Travis and Katy Seven Lakes by a combined 15-0 at the season-opening HP Classic tournament over the weekend.

In the 7-0 victory over Lake Travis, Riley Malone tallied a hat trick and Natalie Dargene added two goals. In the 8-0 win over Seven Lakes, Rachel Wasserman scored four goals and Presley Echols added three.

HP will travel to the Round Rock ISD tournament this week for games against College Station on Thursday, Round Rock Cedar Ridge on Friday, and New Braunfels Canyon on Saturday.

On the boys side, HP earned a 3-2 win over Garland-based charter school International Leadership of Texas on the final day of the tournament. Duncan James scored twice for the Scots, while Jack Chapman also recorded a goal.

Next up, HP will compete in the Governors Cup tournament beginning Thursday in Georgetown. The Scots will face Leander Rouse, Georgetown, and Thomas Jefferson.