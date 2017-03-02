Lady Scots Steamrolling Through 15-5A

As the regular season nears the home stretch, Highland Park isn’t encountering much resistance in its quest for an unblemished record.

The Lady Scots posted a 4-0 shutout against Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday, which followed on the heels of a 10-0 thrashing of West Mesquite on Feb. 24.

Presley Echols led the way with two goals against Poteet, with Rachel Wasserman and Sarah O’Neal adding a goal apiece. Seven HP players scored in the West Mesquite game, led by Wasserman with three goals and Echols with two. Other contributors included O’Neal, Frances Ann Matise, Grace Bass, Sierra Jones, and Riley Malone.

The Lady Scots (17-0, 11-0) have outscored their District 15-5A opponents by a combined margin of 55-1. They could formally clinch the outright district title with a win on Friday at Forney.

On the boys side, HP had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 3-0 loss at Poteet on Tuesday, marking the first shutout defeat for the Scots (11-5-1, 7-4) since the district opener on Jan. 24.

The loss followed a 2-1 comeback victory over West Mesquite on Feb. 24 in which HP’s Duncan James tallied his 20th goal of the season. Nick Roostai also scored for the Scots, who will host Forney on Friday.