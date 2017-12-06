Lady Scots Struggle Against Lincoln

Highland Park gained some nondistrict momentum at the Garland ISD tournament over the weekend, then ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday during a 73-39 loss to perennial power Lincoln.

The Lady Scots (5-8) trailed 44-17 at halftime against the Lady Tigers at Loos Field House. Taylor Loewe paced HP with eight points in the lopsided defeat.

However, the Lady Scots won two games in the consolation bracket during the weekend tournament, dominating South Garland 55-13 before holding off Little Elm 38-27 in a defensive struggle. HP also fell to Garland Naaman Forest 43-36 in the first round, and later lost to District 15-5A rival Wylie East 63-26 in the consolation championship game.

The Lady Scots will travel to Quinlan Ford on Saturday for their final tuneup prior to the start of district play on Dec. 12 at Lovejoy.