Lady Scots Stumble to Start District

Highland Park is off to a rough start in District 15-5A play after dropping three of four games during a six-day span.

The Lady Scots (2-8-1, 1-3) fell to Lovejoy 15-5 in the district opener, when the Lady Leopards plated 10 runs in the first inning. HP then fell to North Forney 7-1 despite two hits by Ava Sims.

After blanking West Mesquite 15-0 — thanks to an abbreviated no-hitter from Amanda Reenan — the Lady Scots dropped a 9-5 decision against Mesquite Poteet on Monday. In that game, HP rallied after falling behind 7-0 early, but it wasn’t enough. Makayla Morgan drove in three runs.

The Lady Scots will return to action on March 20 when they host perennial power Forney.