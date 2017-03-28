Lady Scots Take Silver in Home Meet

Highland Park won four events but finished second behind Garland in the team standings at the annual Tracy Wills Invitational meet on Saturday at Germany Park.

Maddy Stephens earned a gold medal in the 400, and also was part of winning relay quartets in the 4×400 and 4×800. Grace Watts won the 300 hurdles and was second in the 100 hurdles. Grace O’Keefe placed second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.

Other individual medalists for the Lady Scots included Margaret Petty (discus), Abbey Govett (long jump), Edie Terrell (pole vault), Anna Clark (100 hurdles), Mary Kemp (400), and Olivia Conner (300 hurdles).

In boys action, HP won the team championship at the Wylie East Invitational, led by a first-place finish by Matthew Meletio in the 3,200.

Among the other individual medalists for the Scots were Jimmy Rupple (400), Ryan Gadbois (400), Sam Sloan (800), Logan Gwinn (3,200), and Varun Ravi.

The Lady Scots will compete at the Mustang Relays on Thursday, with selected athletes traveling to the Texas Relays on Friday in Austin. The HP boys will head to the Naaman Forest Relays on Friday in Garland, with qualifiers for the Texas Relays going to Austin.