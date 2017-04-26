Lady Scots to Hold Youth Camp in June

Girls wanting to improve their fundamentals on the court have that chance in June at the Lady Scot Basketball Camp, hosted by the Highland Park coaching staff.

The camp will be June 5-8 at Highland Park Middle School, with separate sessions each day for athletes in grades K-1, grades 2-5, and grades 6-9. Cost is $150 (or $120 for kindergarteners and first-graders).

All campers will receive a T-shirt. For more information, contact HPHS head coach Nicole Villarreal at [email protected].