Lady Scots to Host Scrimmage on Friday

With the regular season less than two weeks away, Highland Park will continue its slate of preseason scrimmages on Friday when the Lady Scots host Frisco Lone Star.

HP will hit the road for a pair of scrimmages next week, at Garland Naaman Forest on Feb. 7 and at Richardson Berkner on Feb. 10. The regular season starts on Feb. 14 with a home game against Richardson Pearce.

The Lady Scots won the first district title in program history last season in District 10-6A. HP is dropping to the Class 5A level this season, but returns only two starters for first-year head coach Michael Pullen.