Lady Scots to Make Debut at State

Highland Park will make its first appearance in the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League state tournament this weekend in Round Rock.

The Lady Scots are seeded fourth and will meet Austin St. Michael’s in the quarterfinals on Saturday. If they win, they could meet top seed Houston Kinkaid in the semifinals later that day. The championship game is slated for Sunday.

HP’s Zoe Durham and Josie Gooch were named all-state selections, while four other players received all-district honors — K.K. Callaghan, Ginny Hoy, Emily Baird, and Sloane Kipp.