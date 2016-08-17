Lady Scots Win Home Opener in 5 Sets

Highland Park’s home opener came down to a nail-biting third set against Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Tuesday.

However, the Lady Scots twice rallied from a one-set deficit, then outlasted the Bobcats 15-13 in the fifth set to claim the nondistrict win.

HP (6-2) in playing at the NISD Volleyball Classic tournament this weekend in Justin. The Lady Scots will face Justin Northwest, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe, and El Paso Chapin in pool play on Thursday, with bracket play on Friday and Saturday.

After the tournament, HP will travel to Keller on Tuesday. The next home match will be Sept. 30 against Mansfield.