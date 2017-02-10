Lazzaro, Sours Lift HP Past Prosper in OT

Nick Lazzaro scored an overtime goal as Highland Park snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over Prosper on Thursday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

The Scots (2-14) matched their season-high in goals while beating Prosper for the second time this season. Lazzaro had two goals, giving him 17 for the season, while Robert Sours added a goal and three assists.

Jon Moyer and Richard Means also scored for HP. Walker Green tallied two assists. Samuel Haynes was the winning goaltender. The Scots led 4-2 in the closing minutes of regulation before the Eagles rallied with two late goals to force overtime.

HP has two games remaining in its season, on Feb. 23 against Plano East and on March 2 against Flower Mound Marcus.