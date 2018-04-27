Local Athletes Reach State With Pegasus

Pegasus Water Polo, which includes a handful of players from the Park Cities, qualified two of its coed teams for state competition on April 28-29 in Austin.

Highland Park ISD students on the Pegasus 14-under team include Jacob Duong, Roman Duong, Ivan Zivaljevic, and Luka Zivaljevic. The 12-under squad features HPISD students Hunter Duong, Jacob Duong, Omer Gokturk, Jailynn Robinson, Dev Shah, Zach Slaughter, Savva Walker, Mstisalv Walker and Kylie Williams.

Several of the players will compete in the Junior Olympics this summer. Pegasus regularly practices at Highland Park High School and the SMU Aquatics Center.