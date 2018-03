Highland Park was eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday following a 2-0 loss to Royse City in the home finale at Highlander Stadium.

The loss by the Scots (7-11-3, 5-5-3) combined with West Mesquite’s victory over North Forney means the Wranglers (14-6-6, 5-4-4) clinched the final postseason berth from District 15-5A. HP likely will finish fifth in the standings.

The Scots will wrap up the season with a road game on Friday at district leader Wylie East.