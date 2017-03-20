Lovejoy Rallies for Split With Scots

Highland Park and Lovejoy split their two games to open the District 15-5A baseball schedule last week. After winning 10-0 on March 14, the Scots fell 3-2 in eight innings on Friday.

In the latter game, HP took an early lead on Babe Walker’s first-inning home run, and led again 2-1 after a run in the top of the eighth. But the Leopards rallied in the bottom of the inning to hand the Scots (9-9, 1-1) their first district defeat.

Next up for HP in the 15-5A slate is a two-game series with North Forney. The Scots will be on the road on Tuesday, and will host the Falcons on March 24.