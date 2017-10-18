Lovejoy Rallies Past Lady Scots Again

It appears that Highland Park will again finish as the runner-up in District 15-5A following a four-set loss to Lovejoy on Tuesday in its home finale.

The Lady Leopards knocked off HP for the second time this season — by scores of 22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-13 — and in the process clinched the district’s top playoff seed for the second straight year. Lovejoy remained unbeaten in league play.

The loss snapped a six-match winning streak for the Lady Scots (24-18, 10-2) during which they only dropped one out of 19 sets. They will wrap up the regular season with road matched against Mesquite Poteet on Friday and North Forney on Oct. 24. The playoffs will start a week later.