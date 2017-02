The Highland Park girls posted a runner-up finish in the team standings at the Mark Williams Invitational on Thursday in Euless.

HP sophomore Tatum Meeks was second in the all-around competition while also winning on balance beam and floor exercise. Lily Overton was third in the all-around, and second on beam and uneven bars.

Next up, HP will host its only meet of the season with the HP Invitational on Feb. 23.