Midlothian Rallies Past Lady Scots

Highland Park continued its Tuesday struggles this week with a heartbreaking five-set loss at Midlothian that kept the Lady Scots winless in dual matches this season.

HP claimed the first two sets before the Lady Panthers rallied and earned the victory following a seesaw 18-16 final set.

Over the weekend, the Lady Scots (12-15) split their matches at the Lone Star Circle of Champions tournament in Plano. HP earned wins over Amarillo Tascosa, Willis, and Carrollton Creekview, and fell to Plano West, Grapevine, and Frisco Wakeland.

The Lady Scots will travel to Rockwall-Heath on Friday before returning home to face Plano on Sept. 5. They will start District 15-5A play on Sept. 8 at Royse City.