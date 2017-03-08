Miller, MSM Return to NCAA Tournament

Former Highland Park standout Will Miller will wrap up his college career in the NCAA tournament.

Miller is a senior forward at Mount St. Mary’s, which rallied for a 71-61 win over St. Francis (Pa.) in the championship game of the Northeast Conference tournament on Tuesday in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

It will be the second trip to the NCAA tournament for Miller with the Mountaineers (19-15), which previously qualified during his freshman season. That year, MSM lost to Albany in a play-in game in Dayton, Ohio. The school will find out the details of this year’s tournament opener on Sunday.

Miller, who graduated from HP in 2013, is averaging 3.2 points in 30 games this season, and he’s been very prolific throughout his four-year career. But he still might be best known for this viral video in which he makes 100 3-pointers in five minutes.