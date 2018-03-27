Multiple Medals Keep Scots on Track

Highland Park captured two medals on Saturday at the prestigious Jesuit-Sheaner Relays, which typically attracts some of the top track and field teams in the state.

The 4x400 relay team of Sam Sloan, Brock Bakich, Jimmy Rupple, and Ryan Gadbois earned a silver medal, while James Herring claimed bronze in the long jump.

The Scots also finished fourth in the team standings at the Ennis Bluebonnet Relays. Etienne Black and Cade Meuse took the top two spots in the pole vault for HP. Other individual medalists included Travis Collins, Christian Peters, and Charlie Philbin.

The Scots will next compete at the W.T. White Longhorn Invitational on Thursday at Loos Stadium, with qualifying athletes heading to the Texas Relays in Austin.