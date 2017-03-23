New Book Chronicles HP Football Championship Run

Kirk Dooley, publisher of Scots Illustrated, and co-founder of the publication you are reading now, has written a book about the 2016 football state championship team.

“If you love football and love Highland Park this was the greatest win,” Dooley said. “It embodies what makes this place so special, which is the pride, and heritage, and tradition, and stepping up when you need to step up. It was just a total team win without any superstars.”

Respect All. Fear None. A Celebration of the 2016 Highland Park State Champions includes game summaries, game stats, player profiles and coaches profiles, as well as personal reflections by the players, coaches, trainers, cheerleaders, Scotsmen, Highland Belles and members of the Highlander Band. The book title is based on the team slogan that players chose before the season began.

“This team was not predicted to win the state championship, but they came together in the playoffs through great team leadership and outstanding coaching,” Dooley said.

Head coach Randy Allen wrote a foreword, and HP radio broadcaster and sideline reporter Jae Ellis provided the introduction. The 168-page book coffee-table book was designed by John March and produced by Charlotte Dooley. It includes numerous photos by Melissa Macatee and Brad Bradley.

“In 2005 you could see it coming. If they didn’t win state, that would have been a surprise” Dooley said. “No one expected this team to do what they did. They kept overcoming injuries and adverse situations. And they won.”

Fans can order the limited-edition book by sending $39.95 to Half Court Press, 4516 Lovers Lane, Suite 285, Dallas, Texas 75225.