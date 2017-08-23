NSCAA Honors Lady Scots Striker

Presley Echols, a sophomore at Highland Park High School, recently was named the Texas Player of the Year for the winter season by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

As a freshman last season, Echols scored a team-high 35 goals, including 10 in postseason play, to go with 15 assists in leading the Lady Scots to an unbeaten season culminating in the Class 5A state title.

Echols, a striker who has verbally committed to the University of Texas, was honored as a winter All-American by the NSCAA. She also was the MVP of the 5A state tournament and was the District 15-5A newcomer of the year.